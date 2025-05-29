Outsurance outpaces Old Mutual
The direct insurer is gaining ground in South Africa and abroad
29 May 2025 - 05:00
Outsurance, like Discovery, was originally a start-up in the FirstRand stable. Until recently, few would have predicted that the specialist motor insurer’s market value would overtake Discovery’s … let alone insurance giant Old Mutual’s.
Outsurance was for years buried in the conglomerate Rand Merchant Investment Holdings (RMI), into which FirstRand had unbundled its insurance interests, including its 25%-plus holdings in the Discovery and Momentum groups. Outsurance almost looked like an afterthought...
