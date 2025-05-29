Montauk’s wild ride as renewables face Trump pressure
The sharp fall in the share price and regulatory uncertainty overshadow its long-term investment plans
A reader glancing at the share price for JSE- and Nasdaq-listed alternative energy company Montauk Renewables would see a roller-coaster price action.
Instead of renewable natural gas (RNG) you might be reaching for laughing gas to calm the nerves. IM’s last review was in May 2024 at R76.06 and set a price target of R105 — which was attained. But investing in Montauk is certainly not for the faint-hearted, especially in the new Trump era...
