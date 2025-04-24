Why online DIY share trading is expected to boom
Tech-savvy newbies and seasoned traders are all getting on board
24 April 2025 - 05:00
The next era in online share trading has dawned, as platform developments and competition-driven innovation create more opportunities for investors to express their investment views with a DIY approach.
“The market has grown exponentially over the past decade from roughly 200,000 total investors when EasyEquities launched to more than a million active users on our platform alone,” says EasyEquities CEO Charles Savage...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.