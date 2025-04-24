When risk is this high, not even diversification offers a safety net
Disruption and debt: why it’s prudent to stay on the sidelines with KAP for now
24 April 2025 - 05:00
Improved sentiment in South Africa since the formation of the GNU, the introduction of the two-pot retirement system and a sustained reprieve from load-shedding hasn’t yet translated into better trading conditions for diversified conglomerate KAP.
Meanwhile, uncertainty on the global stage continues to gather force. With US President Donald Trump’s tariffs beginning to spark reciprocal measures from affected nations, the risk of a full-scale trade war is rising. For companies like KAP that operate in sectors linked to global markets, these macro risks could prove particularly disruptive...
