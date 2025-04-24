The outlook is fair to profitable
The market clearly likes the Fairvest story, and why not?
24 April 2025 - 05:00
You don’t have to look too long or too hard to find someone complaining about the state of play on the JSE.
Delistings are frequently raised as an issue, with illiquidity among small caps as a related topic. These are valid concerns to highlight, but one thing that definitely cannot be complained about is the depth of pockets of institutional investors and their willingness to support capital raises in the property sector...
