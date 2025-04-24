PPC: Held hostage by a sluggish economy
Despite good prospects, the cement group will remain a slumbering giant unless the GNU can kick-start economic activity
24 April 2025 - 05:00
Infrastructure companies need economic growth and commercial activity to prosper. South Africa is bereft of both, despite the enthusiasm that swelled with Ramaphoria and the GNU.
With a challenging fiscal position hamstringing any material capital expansion and the National Treasury scraping the VAT barrel to make ends meet, it’s no wonder investors have cooled towards building materials and infrastructure counters...
