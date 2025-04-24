Pick of the Month: It’s make or break for Kore Potash
After a deal with PowerChina, its Kola project in the Republic of the Congo looks set to move from PowerPoint presentation to real mine
24 April 2025 - 05:00
After years of sluggish progress — which prompted veiled threats from the Republic of the Congo’s government at one point — Kore Potash is finally moving into the execution phase of its long-awaited Kola project.
Located in the Central African country’s mineral-rich Sintoukola Basin, the large-scale potash mine is now set to begin construction in January 2026, with first production aimed for 2029, targeting key agricultural markets in Brazil and Africa...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.