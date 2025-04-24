Momentum’s stunning turnaround
Under CEO Jeanette Marais, market confidence surges as earnings climb
24 April 2025 - 05:00
As Jeanette Marais approaches her second anniversary as CEO of Momentum, the discount to embedded value has narrowed from 40% a year ago to about 15% today.
This is the key measure of life insurers as it adds the present value of the life book to NAV. Old Mutual, for example, is still valued at a 40% discount, indicating that the market has little faith in its strategy and considers it to be an ex-growth business...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.