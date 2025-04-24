Libstar’s dismal results raise talk of food business sale
Low earnings and sell-offs stir buyout rumours
24 April 2025 - 05:00
It’s not every day that a JSE-listed company puts a metaphorical sign on its head office door saying “For sale, make us an offer”.
But that is what mid-cap food producer Libstar did when it released its dismal year-end results to December 2024 on March 18. The R2.2bn diversified food producer has well-known brands, such as Lancewood, Goldcrest and Robertsons Herbs & Spices. Its private-label and manufacturing interests are major suppliers to Woolworths and Checkers, making products such as chicken schnitzels, hot cross buns, confectionery and baked goods...
