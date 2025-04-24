Can Santam shareholders hope for a special dividend?
Generously capitalised Santam has defied a flat economy to increase market share from a high base
Santam is the only full service property and casualty insurer on the JSE. Its market cap is about half that of Outsurance. But the latter remains predominantly a personal lines motor insurer, with modest exposure into the SME market.
By contrast, 60% of Santam’s gross written premium is in the commercial and corporate sector, where it has benefited from mediocre management and strategic thinking at its main competitors Old Mutual Insure (previously Mutual & Federal) and Bryte Insurance (previously South African Eagle Insurance, then Zurich Insurance), though innovative underwriters such as Hollard Insurance have emerged...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.