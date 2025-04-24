Absa’s leadership change comes amid ongoing recovery
New CEO Kenny Fihla inherits a complex task in a shifting banking landscape
24 April 2025 - 05:00
Absa will have a new CEO in June. In a game of banking musical chairs, Kenny Fihla is leaving his role as deputy CEO of Standard Bank Group and CEO of Standard Bank South Africa to take the reins at Absa.
This comes after the early retirement of Arrie Rautenbach, which left a leadership vacuum after Jason Quinn left Absa to take the CEO role at Nedbank after being snubbed for the top job at the red bank. Game of Thrones, anyone?..
