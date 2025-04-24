A fast mover despite Trump
CA & Sales is expanding its FMCG footprint into East Africa and should continue to thrive despite the baleful effect of US tariffs
24 April 2025 - 05:00
Readers of IM will be familiar with its consistent recommendation of route-to-market FMCG counter CA & Sales (CAA), which operates in Southern Africa and has recently moved into East Africa.
IM first recommended CAA after it was unbundled from majority shareholder PSG Group in October 2022 at 545c, and since then every price target set has been attained and exceeded. As IM writes this update, CAA — which released its year-end results to December 2024 on March 27 — is at a record high of R17.50, giving a one-year gain of 53%...
