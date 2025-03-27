The sunlit uplands beyond Trump’s shade
With US markets hibernating for the Trump winter of discontent, offshore investors are turning to the summery climes of Europe, China and India
27 March 2025 - 05:00
US President Donald Trump’s second term has roiled the global investment landscape, with tariff flip-flops sowing market uncertainty and stoking inflation — and creating challenges when selecting where to invest offshore.
“Our ‘Trump volatile world’ scenario acknowledges that his second term will likely bring a mix of pro-growth measures from fiscal stimulus and deregulation, and significant uncertainty from tariffs and retaliatory actions,” says Warren Buhai, senior portfolio manager at Stanlib Asset Management...
