THE FINANCE GHOST: Story behind City Lodge's sudden share drop Declining occupancy rates and increased room prices raise concerns about financial stability

The market checked out of City Lodge in recent weeks. The share price is down 19% year to date, placing it in the same category as the retail stocks on the JSE that have suffered a similar fate.

If there’s a South African consumer anywhere in a company's value chain, you can assume it has had a terrible start to the year...