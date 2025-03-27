City Lodge
THE FINANCE GHOST: Story behind City Lodge’s sudden share drop
Declining occupancy rates and increased room prices raise concerns about financial stability
27 March 2025 - 05:00
The market checked out of City Lodge in recent weeks. The share price is down 19% year to date, placing it in the same category as the retail stocks on the JSE that have suffered a similar fate.
If there’s a South African consumer anywhere in a company's value chain, you can assume it has had a terrible start to the year...
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.