Investors Monthly Stadio's growth and expansion signal a bright future amid educational demand Rising need for higher learning drives potential for long-term success

Stadio, the private higher-education provider, released a trading update in early March.

The update detailed a 28% increase in core headline earnings at the midpoint for the year ending December 2024. The full-year results were due to be released on March 24. Thus, IM readers will have received all the details of the results by now. ..