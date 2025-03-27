Spur: Nothing like a legal dispute to dampen the appetite
Grand Parade Investments’ unsettled R262.8m claim against the restaurant group casts a shadow over its tasty business model
IM has had a straddle trade recommendation of long Spur Corp and short Famous Brands for more than two years. It’s been the correct call and, for now, continues to be so. Spur has outperformed Famous Brands.
IM liked the relatively affordable, casual family dining offering in the post-Covid “let’s get out” environment. Then when load-shedding hit, Spur became the go-to for families as many outlets had alternative power supplies. We also liked Spur’s cash-rich balance sheet, a standout to debt-laden Famous Brands, which was still recovering from its UK misadventure. We also issued a buy on Spur in the August 2023 issue at R25, with the stock at its peak racing to R38.49 (+54%)...
