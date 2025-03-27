Pick of the Month: Leadership certainty is a boost for Tiger Brands
Gross margin has improved because of greater efficiency, but the financial trajectory will still be uphill
27 March 2025 - 05:00
At time of writing, the three most recent Sens announcements by Tiger Brands all related to the same thing: purchases of shares by a trust associated with Tjaart Kruger, the CEO leading the charge in the current turnaround story.
With more than R4.8m in share purchases involved, it’s worth remembering the old adage in the market: directors may sell shares for many reasons, but they buy for only one. Clearly, Kruger is very happy to buy into the market weakness this year, as Tiger Brands is one of the many victims of negative sentiment on the JSE in 2025...
