Rainbow
Nearly time for the chicken to cross the road?
From its earlier position of being part of RCL Foods, separately listed poultry business Rainbow expects headline earnings to rise by 1,100%
27 March 2025 - 05:00
In a review of Rainbow Chicken, South Africa’s second-largest chicken company, published in October 2024 when the share was priced at 355c, IM was positive about the business, which had flown the RCL Foods nest in June that year...
