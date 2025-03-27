Metrofile faces setbacks: can digital transformation turn the tide?
The document storage business faces investor frustration as digital migration efforts lag
27 March 2025 - 05:00
With a few years of lethargic earnings, the once blue-chip Metrofile has been trying institutional investors’ patience.
Management painted a picture of recovery in late 2023 into 2024. That again faltered — and the recently released interim results to December 2024 look dire...
