MARC HASENFUSS: Big stocks buoy the JSE
The sell recommendations in this edition of IM show investors are feeling bearish
27 March 2025 - 05:00
I’m not sure how many readers are feeling particularly bullish at this juncture, what with Trumpian utterances rocking the US markets, crypto market ructions and some fraught fiscal filibustering locally.
But the JSE is — at least at the time of writing on March 19 — presenting a most buoyant chart...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.