Lower interest rates: a positive double whammy for Dipula?
Cheaper debt refinancing and higher consumer spending could make this South Africa-focused Reit worth a second look
27 March 2025 - 05:00
Dipula Income Fund recently indicated that its remaining residential and office assets will be disposed of over time to enable it to focus only on its retail and industrial assets.
One of the more interesting developments in the firm’s story is that competitor Fairvest’s shareholding in it rose to 26.29% when Fairvest snapped up Coronation Asset Management's stake of 21.24% in Dipula in November 2024. Fairvest has stated that it is looking to build a retail-focused real estate investment trust (Reit), so many of the Dipula assets should fit the Fairvest strategy...
