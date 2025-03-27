vodacom
It’s difficult to make a call on the cell treadmill
As smartphones and data keep getting cheaper, the firm is turning to risky new markets and avenues beyond traditional mobile services
27 March 2025 - 05:00
P
In February, Vodacom released an investor presentation to remind the market of what the company sees as its long-term potential...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.