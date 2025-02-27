Investors Monthly

Why Phil Roux is upbeat

The turnaround specialist is starting to see the right kind of results at Nampak

BL Premium
27 February 2025 - 05:00
by Anthony Clark

It’s been a tough two years of restructuring but 98% of the heavy lifting has been done and Nampak can now focus on operational efficiencies, growth and improving the margin.

That’s according to CEO Phil Roux, speaking at the company’s AGM on February 10...

Subscribe now to unlock this article.

Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).

There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.

Cancel anytime.

Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.