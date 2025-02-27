BEYOND SHARES
Stop whining and start listening
South Africa needs to see the bigger issues at play as the US economy reaches a crucial point
As a country, our relationship with the world’s largest superpower is not managed well.
Our mainstream politicians and media tend to align with the Democrats in the US, which is a bit silly since they’re only in power half the time. The Republicans, who actually applied sanctions pressure on South Africa in the late 1980s, offered a get-to-know-you opportunity to the ANC et al that was sadly squandered. Even South African liberals swing more towards the Democrats than the Republicans. Anyway, the angst-filled hand-flapping that seizes South Africa whenever the Republicans win an election needs to give to way to cool analysis if we are ever to have a workable relationship with a Republican-run US...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.