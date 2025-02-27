Plenty of steam in Grindrod’s growth locomotive
The logistics specialist is well positioned to benefit from the opening of rail networks to public-private partnerships
27 February 2025 - 05:00
Grindrod will not be unfamiliar to IM readers.
IM has named it Pick of the Month several times: in November 2020, at 370c, in July 2021 at 494c and in April 2023 at 946c. These recommendations were predicated on a cleaning up of the spider’s web of interests that Grindrod had accumulated over the years. This was successfully undertaken by former CEO Andrew Waller...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.