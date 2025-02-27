One for the shopping list
Overall, this Reit’s prospects are looking fair to fantastic
27 February 2025 - 05:00
If you’re looking for a property stock that consistently outperforms the sector, both in terms of dividend and share price growth, Fairvest ticks the boxes.
The real estate investment trust (Reit) has been one of the property sector’s best performers for one, three, five and 10 years. In 2024, Fairvest B delivered a whopping 52% total return while A shares gained 30%. That compares to an average 36% for the 23 South Africa-based Reits tracked by the SA Reit Association...
