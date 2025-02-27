Hulamin hopes for a turnaround
It seems likely the aluminium producer will need to take some short-term pain for long-term gain
27 February 2025 - 05:00
Hulamin, based in Pietermaritzburg, produces semi-finished aluminium products — including components for beverage cans and vehicle body sheets.
Despite the positive fundamentals of aluminium — such as its high strength-to-weight ratio, recyclability, corrosion resistance and excellent thermal and electrical conductivity — the company has struggled in recent years to capitalise on these advantages. Plant instability, challenging market conditions for commoditised items and onerous working capital requirements have all contributed to the company’s woes...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.