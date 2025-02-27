Cashbuild and the power of politics
Everything was lined up perfectly for the company to start seeing an uptick in 2025. Then along came the politicians
27 February 2025 - 05:00
It’s amazing how quickly sentiment can change.
At the end of January, the flavour of this review would’ve been the positive sentiment in South Africa and how this is highly likely to flow through to increased investment in fixed property. At the time of writing in February, we’ve had a terrible time on social media in South Africa and the air feels heavy. These conditions aren’t conducive to consumers putting more money into fixed assets in the country, which is bad news for Cashbuild and any other businesses that specialise in durable goods...
