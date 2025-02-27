Can Mr Price repeat last year’s success?
The results were exceptional, but then the valuation got too hot. If consistently good growth resumes, the share is worth holding
At Mr Price’s capital markets day in September 2024, the investment case section described its value-focused proposition (affordable clothing, for the most part at least) and how this was positioned to outperform the sector. With the benefit of festive season trading updates behind us, it’s clear Mr Price wasn’t wrong.
The pandemic and its aftermath has been a time Mr Price really got the hammer down on acquisitions. Before that the company was focused mainly on organic launches of brands, with only a few acquisitions spanning a couple of decades. Just in the past few years, it has pulled the trigger on Yuppiechef, Power Fashion and Studio 88...
