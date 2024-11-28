WARWICK LUCAS: The solar geyser investment plan
The calculations show that this strategy is worth consideration, though it’s unconventional and might not be top of a money planner’s mind
28 November 2024 - 05:00
While I have great respect for the work many financial advisers do in keeping their clients on the straight and narrow by balancing budgets and maintaining investment strategies, there is one approach that practically none of them seems to promote.
What is more, it is a plan that provides an internal rate of return (IRR) of more than 20%, free of tax, with almost minimal market volatility. That strategy is to implement a home solar geyser solution...
