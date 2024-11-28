Revenue streaming spreads big tech content
The Magnificent 7 have shot the lights out this year, though Netflix would have been a more magnificent choice than Tesla
28 November 2024 - 05:00
Aah, the Magnificent 7: the Faang mutation that made the terrible mistake of excluding Netflix and including Tesla.
Tesla is flat for the year and Netflix is up more than 60%. It’s not hard to spot the growth asset here; Tesla’s near-term future is in a difficult electric vehicle market that is struggling to find its feet, and its long-term future is predicated on promises of autonomous driving and exciting robots. It still feels too much like gambling, particularly when there are other large tech groups that have far simpler growth stories to enjoy...
