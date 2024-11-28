Quiet packaging kings show the path to prosperity
Transpaco and Bowler Metcalf favour a low-key, hands-on approach and this has paid off over the years with steady growth and generous dividends
28 November 2024 - 05:00
With the anniversary of Black Monday in October 1987 having recently passed, IM recalls the plethora of small-cap stocks that listed on the JSE during that tumultuous period.
In that year, with the introduction of the Development Capital Market, 211 companies listed. Stocks including Combined Motor Holdings, Nu-World Holdings, Spur Corp, Bowler Metcalf and Transpaco all remain listed, have thrived and, for 30 years, generated good returns for shareholders...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.