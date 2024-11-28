Pick of the Month: How to build on positive sentiment
It may be painfully slow, but there’s clearly an improving trend at Cashbuild
28 November 2024 - 05:00
For quite some time in the aftermath of the pandemic, Cashbuild’s quarterly updates were a depressing story of revenue decreasing year on year as interest rates took their toll and people emerged from their newly renovated caves and spent money on other things.
Volumes were even worse, as inflation put people under pressure and caused them to do smaller DIY projects — when such projects were even happening...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.