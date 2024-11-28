MARC HASENFUSS: Picking and choosing, watching and waiting
I enjoy predicting how certain shares will perform at the beginning of the year, and look forward to checking IM readers’ picks for 2024
I’m not sure how many readers dabble in the Cristal Challenge — the share-picking contest organised by stockbroking doyen David Shapiro on the Sasfin platform. I love this kind of thing, even if I don’t always cover myself in glory.
That said, I performed much better than on my debut entry last year, managing a respectable 28th out of 375 entries with a return of close on 38%. I picked Reunert, Blue Label Telecoms, Sabvest Capital, JSE and Brait. The selection certainly intimates that I was not terribly bullish about the JSE at the start of the year — if I were I would probably have gone with stalwart counters such as Clicks and Shoprite...
