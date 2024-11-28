Karooooo: time for a breather?
After a dazzling run this year, the stock seems to be taking a break and could be stuck sideways for a while — especially if cost pressures continue
28 November 2024 - 05:00
When it was trading at R650 a share a few months ago, IM wrote on Karooooo as a solid pick.
With the stock now at R695, that turned out to be the right view based on first-quarter results and the strength of the story. With second-quarter results available and the share price having jumped even more (with a new 52-week high of R775), has anything changed to temper the enthusiasm?..
