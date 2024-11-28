Balwin builds its hopes on lower interest rates
As economic green shoots appear, sectional-title residential property demand should recover
28 November 2024 - 05:00
The residential property development sector has been under the whip for years.
Earnings have been indifferent as consumers, strangled by high interest rates and the soaring cost of living, eschewed buying new homes. Developers have been in a noose, needing to trim prices and offer incentives, often at the expense of margin, to try to shift stock...
