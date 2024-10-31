Truworths: Feeling market fatigue
The fashion retailer needs to maintain an appealing brands portfolio and keep a beady eye on credit management
31 October 2024 - 05:00
In the retail sector, Truworths has attracted considerably less publicity in recent years than the acquisitive Foschini (now restyled TFG) or the innovative Mr Price.
This is certainly reflected in its rating. After the recent rerating of retailers in the consumer discretionary sector, it trades on a historic earnings multiple of 12.5, well below TFG’s 15.4 and Mr Price’s 20.5...
