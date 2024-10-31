Suddenly, small-cap shares have gained favour
There was little interest in the sector for two years after 2022 as the South African economy languished and load-shedding took its toll
31 October 2024 - 05:00
The JSE small-cap index last had a decent run in the post-pandemic period from October 2021 to February 2022. In those golden months the beaten-down segment rallied 85%.
For the next two years the sector trended sideways as interest waned in an economy that was sagging under load-shedding and a tighter domestic environment. Earnings multiples unwound and the depth of small-cap bargains was palpable. Yet few cared...
