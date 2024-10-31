Remgro — why not just pick and choose what you want?
The group’s portfolio is an overly diversified and incoherent mix, with too many costs and complexities
31 October 2024 - 05:00
Despite the famous faces involved, Remgro is a difficult one.
The good news stories in the portfolio are inevitably offset by problems elsewhere. The portfolio is incoherent and too diversified, with investors required to simply trust that management will allocate capital successfully. With the intrinsic NAV (iNAV) per share up just 1% in the past year, that’s not going well...
