Pick of the Month: Transpaco offers the full package
It did not have a great year, but investors seem to like what the company offers
31 October 2024 - 05:00
Packaging group Transpaco, despite being listed on the JSE for almost four decades, is not a familiar punt for investors.
Even among its packaging peers — Nampak, Caxton, Mpact and Bowler Metcalf — the company tends to be seen as a peripheral play...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.