MARC HASENFUSS: From surviving Black Monday to thriving
A handful of hardy stocks have been through some turbulent times and still managed to reward shareholders
31 October 2024 - 05:00
So, October — at least at the time of writing on the 23rd — went by without any major mishaps.
The month, of course, has ominous significance for investors worldwide: on October 19 1987 global markets plummeted in the most horrific fashion on Black Monday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.