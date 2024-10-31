Call back the past, or déjà vu all over again
Many of the big funds of the 1990s are still doing well for investors
31 October 2024 - 05:00
It was nostalgic looking at the list of funds which have performed best over the past six months. Many were the same funds that performed best in 1997 and the first half of 1998.
For example, the top performer over the past six months — which is a statistically meaningless period — is the Coronation Financial Fund. This fund was first run by the late Hugh Broadhurst and, for a short time, by Kokkie Kooyman, who acquired cult status at the comparable fund at Old Mutual. The fund had a 27.3% return over the six months to September 30. ..
