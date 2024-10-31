A victim of its own success
Trellidor makes a product that’s too good for its own good — the gates seldom need to be replaced, so the market is shrinking
31 October 2024 - 05:00
Trellidor offers more than just unattractive crime barriers and a household brand.
The Taylor business deals in custom-made blinds and decorative security shutters, appealing to upmarket customers who want safety in style. NMC is an importer and distributor of cornicing and skirting products...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.