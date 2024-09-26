Top Securities Brokers 2024 | What investors want from the GNU
South Africa is in a rare moment of economic optimism and the GNU needs to focus on not messing that up
Retail investors are feeling a lot better than they did this time last year in the face of the government of national unity’s (GNU’s) perceived market friendliness, but their optimism is being tempered by extreme caution — there is a strong focus on what still needs to be done, which includes seeing through the reform programme and improving the country’s credit ratings.
There has, however, been a strong flow of new clients opening accounts with brokers that participate in the Top Securities Brokers survey, as well as a substantial increase in their assets under management (AUM). The nine firms that provided figures enjoyed a combined 18% increase in the number of clients since last year, while the AUM of eight firms that provided figures climbed 10.1%...
