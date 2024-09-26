Pick of the Month: Sorting through the bank stocks
Capitec is nosebleed-expensive after big rally but Nedbank is starting to look interesting
26 September 2024 - 08:00
The five major South African banks are all trading close to their 52-week highs.
The banks were beneficiaries of GNU-phoria, as their fortunes are so closely tied to the South African economic story. This is despite most of the banks not being purely South African plays any more, having sought growth in countries elsewhere in Africa. In the case of Standard Bank, there’s also the China exposure that is a headache at the moment. These complexities make a difference...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.