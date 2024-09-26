MARC HASENFUSS: It’s a great time to be a retail investor
As Krutham’s authoritative securities broker survey shows, stockbroking in South Africa is vibrant and competitive, with growing client numbers
26 September 2024 - 08:00
The first stockbroker I ever approached — this must have been around 1990 — unceremoniously turned me away.
The princely sum I had so determinedly squirrelled away as a junior reporter on Business Day was deemed too small for an investment on the JSE...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.