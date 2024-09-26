Grand Parade Investments: One to watch
As online gaming makes big strides, GPI could be nicely positioned to catch the upside of a sector in flux
26 September 2024 - 08:00
There was a time when Grand Parade Investments (GPI) “coulda been a contender”. Can it be a contender again? Well, that remains to be seen.
Back in 2008 when GPI listed on the JSE, after an interesting sojourn as an unlisted empowerment investment vehicle, there might have been an argument that the group represented the purest gaming investment...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.