Gift-wrapped results package for Bowler Metcalf
Bowler Metcalf is a small-cap poster child, but for IM it’s a hold at the moment
26 September 2024 - 08:00
Small-cap speciality packaging stock Bowler Metcalf has reported results for the year ended June that were the best operational result in its history, with bumper earnings in a time CEO Friedel Sass called “a period of restoration”.
The company reported revenue 20% higher at R861m, driven by significant growth of 20% in the plastics division. Profit before tax rose 58% to R146m with headline earnings up 57% at R161.38 a share. A juicy final dividend of 37.8c a share was paid, the largest yet by the company, for a total of 61.8c a share for the full year. ..
