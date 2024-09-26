Food shares to buy — and those to avoid
It’s been a hard few years for food producers, and some have weathered the storm better than others
26 September 2024 - 08:00
In reviewing the JSE food producers for this feature, the opening line has to be the stellar gains that the share prices of many companies in the sector have made year to date, despite a challenging base of often frugal consumers.
A dozen days into September at the time of writing and the JSE all share index was ahead 6.2% while the food producers index had risen 21%. The food index has 11 major liquid counters, and the selection has a combined market capitalisation of almost R133bn, Tiger Brands being the largest, at almost R44bn, and Quantum Foods the smallest, at R1.4bn...
