Calling it quits on Telkom
The bearishness around the telecoms sector makes it important to be even more cautious than usual
26 September 2024 - 08:00
The telecommunications sector is a tough place to play, with a commoditised offering that is delivered through extensive fixed infrastructure.
That’s not a great recipe for success for any of the companies, with the glory days of the sector far behind it. Even iPhone releases aren’t such a big deal now, as smartphones have become an ingrained part of everybody’s lives and don’t offer the wow factor any more...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.